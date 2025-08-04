Bahrain - Vehicles involved in serious traffic accidents or dangerous behaviour may now be confiscated under tougher new penalties introduced by the Interior Ministry.

The move comes as part of sweeping reforms to Bahrain’s Traffic Law and aims to deter reckless driving and enhance road safety by enforcing stricter consequences for life-threatening behaviour behind the wheel.

The new measures are being implemented as part of directives by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to tighten penalties related to traffic violations and accidents resulting in serious injuries or fatalities.

Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa issued directives to form a working group within the ministry to review the Traffic Law and draft proposed amendments in co-ordination with relevant bodies and committees.

This comes as part of updating legislative frameworks related to traffic in order to regulate road movement and enhance compliance with traffic laws to safeguard lives and property.

Interior Ministry Under-Secretary for legislative affairs Rashid Bunajma stated that the minister’s instructions to the working group were to consider HRH Prince Salman’s directives as a ‘clear roadmap to act decisively, with full readiness and rapid implementation’.

“Stricter penalties significantly contribute to reducing traffic accidents by penalising violators of traffic laws – penalties that exist solely to protect lives and property,” said Mr Bunajma.

“The proposed amendments included harsher penalties for all violations, with increases to both the minimum and maximum limits for penalties to serve as a deterrent.

“This applies to financial fines, custodial sentences (imprisonment), reconciliation payments for violations and criminal penalties.

“Penalties will increase when accidents result in injuries or fatalities, and will be further intensified if such accidents are linked to major violations and dangerous and aggravating behaviours such as running red lights, exceeding speed limits, driving on the hard shoulder, driving against the traffic, reckless driving or driving under the influence.”

According to Mr Bunajma, one of the penalties included in the new legislation is the confiscation of vehicles involved in accidents that result in injuries, deaths or dangerous behaviour.

He emphasised that tightening traffic penalties was an effective tool to correct driver behaviour, deter violators and reduce dangerous traffic practices that lead to serious accidents.

He also highlighted the importance of traffic awareness campaigns in achieving road safety, noting that public education should include an explanation of the key provisions of the Traffic Law, proper road use etiquette and work to raise awareness to avoid dangerous behaviours that increase the risk of accidents.

Mr Bunajma confirmed that the implementation of the amended Traffic Law will be accompanied by awareness campaigns targeting all road users and vehicle drivers, and the General Directorate of Traffic will employ innovative methods to raise awareness about the dangers of violating traffic rules.

The GDN reported yesterday that MPs had called for a comprehensive review of the Traffic Law following the recent rise in accidents, many of which have claimed the lives of citizens and residents as well as caused substantial damage to properties.

They stressed that urgent legislative and on-the-ground measures were needed, including tougher penalties, enhanced enforcement and the introduction of more effective deterrent systems such as alternative punishments and a traffic points system.

On May 30 in Saar, a man, later confirmed to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, suddenly veered into the opposite lane and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle in which a man, his wife and three children were travelling.

The 40-year-old father, Ahmed Al Orrayedh, and his wife Fatema Al Qaidoom, aged 36, died in hospital due to their critical injuries, while their young seven-year-old son Abdulaziz succumbed to his wounds two weeks later, on June 13.

