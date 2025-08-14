Arab Finance: The Egyptian cabinet has approved the rules and regulations governing committees tasked with assessing areas containing residential rental properties under Law No. 164 of 2025, as per a statement.

The draft Prime Ministerial decree defines key terms, including “rented premises,” referring to properties leased for residential purposes under the new law, and “conflict of interest cases,” which cover situations where committee members or their first-degree relatives are owners or tenants in the area under review or have personal interests that could affect their work.

It also introduces a point-based evaluation system, classifying areas as premium with a score of over 80 points, medium with a score from 40 to 80 points, and economic areas that received a total score below 40 points.

According to the resolution, governors will form one or more inventory committees led by senior officials and including technical and legal experts, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, the Egyptian General Survey Authority, and the Real Estate Tax Authority.

Committees will operate daily, excluding holidays, and must record detailed minutes of their work.

The committees will divide areas into the three categories based on criteria such as location, building quality, average unit size, available utilities, road and transport networks, and public services. The annual rental value of properties, as defined under the Built Property Tax Law, will also be considered.

Their findings must be completed within three months of the law’s effective date and published in the Egyptian Gazette.

Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny announced that tenants meeting the eligibility requirements for alternative units under Article 8 of the law can apply starting October 1st via a unified electronic platform or through post offices nationwide, with applications open for three months.

Applicants will be able to track their requests, complete documentation, and update information through their electronic accounts.