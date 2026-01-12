Arab Finance: Al-Ahly Pharos investment banking, the investment banking arm of the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), acted as financial advisor, transaction lead arranger, and book-runner for Al Ahly Securitization Company's second securitization issuance worth EGP 777 million under its sixth program, as per an emailed press release sent on January 11th.

The issuance is secured by a portfolio valued at EGP 920 million assigned by Al Ahly Tamkeen for Microfinance Services S.A.E.

The transaction was carried out in cooperation with NBE, Banque du Caire, and Suez Canal Bank, which acted as underwriters.

NBE served as the placement agent, while Suez Canal Bank acted as the custodian.

Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy acted as the legal advisor to the transaction, and Baker Tilly Egypt, represented by Mohamed Hilal and Wahid Abdelghaffar, served as the auditor.

Rated by Middle East Rating Services (MERIS), the bond is comprised of three tranches, rated P1, P1, and A-, respectively.

The first tranche is valued at EGP 252 million with a six-month tenor, the second tranche totals EGP 292 million with a 12-month tenor, and the third tranche amounts to EGP 233 million with a 21-month tenor.