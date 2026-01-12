Arab Finance: Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly inspected five healthcare facilities in Cairo and Giza governorates, with a total investment cost surpassing EGP 25 billion, according to an official statement.

In a press conference, Madbouly affirmed the state's commitment to supporting the health and education sectors, noting that the projects are expected to be finalized this year or early next year.

These projects include upgrading and expanding the Dar El Salam Oncology Hospital, which has been transformed into the Gustave Roussy Cancer Hospital.

Madbouly also reviewed the construction phase of Bulaa Abul-Ela Hospital, and the transformation of the Nasser Institute into a medical city that accommodates up to 1,700 beds.

The tour also included Om El-Masryeen Hospital and the almost completed Boulaq Al-Dakrour Hospital, which is equipped in line with the latest international standards.



