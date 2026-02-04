Egypt’s Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met executives from Siemens Healthineers Egypt on Tuesday to discuss proposals to establish specialised oncology and radiotherapy centres and expand cooperation on upgrading diagnostic and treatment services, the health ministry said.

Abdel Ghaffar emphasised the importance of public–private partnerships in strengthening Egypt’s healthcare system, particularly in cancer care and medical imaging. He highlighted the need to focus on remote areas and Upper Egypt to ensure equitable access to advanced medical services and reduce the burden on patients.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the meeting reviewed ongoing cooperation between the two sides, including the replacement and upgrading of CT scanners, MRI systems and cardiac catheterisation equipment in public hospitals.

The discussions also covered progress on establishing a medical equipment refurbishment and replacement centre in 6th of October City.

Siemens Healthineers presented plans to support oncology centres in Upper Egypt and at the Nasser Institute with advanced radiotherapy technologies, including the Halcyon system, which enables faster, high-precision treatment and could help increase capacity and reduce waiting times, according to the ministry.

The meeting also explored the creation of a radiology control hub linking several hospitals as a pilot project, as well as the potential development of specialised diagnostic and radiotherapy centres across Upper Egypt as part of Egypt’s drive to achieve “health equity”.

In addition, the two sides discussed workforce development initiatives, including advanced training programmes for radiologists and technicians. Plans include training 200 technicians on modern imaging systems and establishing simulation-based technical training centres.

Senior health ministry officials and Siemens Healthineers executives attended the meeting, the statement added.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

