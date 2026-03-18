Saudi Arabia - Rua Al Haram Al Makki Company, a Saudi PIF company dedicated to delivering projects surrounding the main Makkah mosque, has signed a MoU with Alpha Development to explore and develop qualitative urban projects and initiatives in the city across both the short and long term.

A Saudi real estate development company, Alpha Development is a key player in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and infrastructure projects in Makkah.

The collaboration will focus on innovation-driven and sustainable developments, including initiatives within the King Salman Gate Project. It aims to advance integrated urban solutions that contribute to the continued transformation of the holy city.

Through the partnership, the two companies will explore opportunities to develop mixed-use projects designed to set new benchmarks in urban development and hospitality services, said a statement from the Saudi PIF company.

These initiatives are expected to enhance the quality of life for residents of Makkah while enriching the experience of millions of worshippers who visit the city each year.

The collaboration will also support efforts to preserve Makkah’s cultural and historical heritage while reinforcing its status as a leading global destination for religious tourism, it stated.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to enhance the Kingdom’s infrastructure, urban development, and hospitality sectors while improving the overall experience for visitors to the holy cities, it added.

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