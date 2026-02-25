Egypt - Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, on Tuesday inaugurated a comprehensive stroke unit at the New Administrative Capital Hospital, as part of the government’s broader efforts to upgrade the healthcare system and expand specialised medical services nationwide.

The minister said the new unit represents a leading model in stroke care and was awarded Diamond Status accreditation by the World Stroke Organization (WSO) prior to its official opening – the highest international recognition granted to centres of excellence in this field.

Abdel Ghaffar noted that the launch comes within the framework of Egypt’s National Stroke Network, a strategic initiative aimed at ensuring equitable and comprehensive stroke care coverage across the country. Egypt currently operates 175 stroke units – 113 primary and 62 comprehensive – including 95 units outside the Ministry of Health, affiliated with universities, the private sector and state institutions such as the Ministries of Defence and Interior, Civil Aviation, and the Suez Canal Authority.

He said the national gap is estimated at around 440 units, with a target of reaching 265 units to secure fair geographic distribution, particularly in Upper Egypt and border governorates. So far, 58 centres have been accredited according to 11 national criteria in cooperation with the World Stroke Organization. A unified treatment guideline has also been developed, covering the full patient pathway from emergency admission through rehabilitation and follow-up.

The newly inaugurated unit operates through an integrated care pathway that includes emergency services, CT and MRI imaging, thrombolytic therapy (RTPA), interventional neuroradiology procedures (brain catheterisation), as well as rehabilitation and physiotherapy services to ensure rapid diagnosis and timely intervention.

The minister described the hospital as the “crown jewel” of the first phase of healthcare expansion plans, adding that additional stroke units in other hospitals are ready for inauguration in the coming period.

During his tour, Abdel Ghaffar inspected the emergency department, intensive care unit, radiology department, catheterisation control room and rehabilitation gym. He directed officials to link stroke services to a dedicated hotline or digital application to accelerate emergency response times and stressed the importance of regular equipment maintenance.

Following the inauguration, the minister chaired a meeting of the Supreme Committee of the National Stroke Network at the hospital. He emphasised the need to expand public awareness and prevention efforts related to stroke and associated risk factors, alongside ensuring that facilities are fully equipped for immediate emergency intervention.

He described saving a stroke patient and restoring them to normal life as a “human and national duty,” adding that every newly constructed or upgraded hospital in Egypt will include a specialised stroke unit.

Abdel Ghaffar said the National Stroke Network is one of Egypt’s flagship healthcare reform initiatives, aimed at achieving nationwide coverage and equitable access to specialised care. He underlined that human capital remains central to the network’s success, calling for strengthened training programmes through Egypt’s medical fellowship system and continuous professional development.

The minister concluded by urging sustained coordination among committee members and relevant authorities, reaffirming full government support to ensure the network’s continued expansion and expressing confidence in its future development.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

