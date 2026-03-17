Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has announced the opening of its dedicated regional healthcare and pharmaceutical hub in the Dubai South Free Zone, marking a significant expansion of its capabilities in the fast-growing life sciences and medical supply chain sector.

The announcement follows the recent certification of the warehouse by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention. Strategically located within the Free Zone, the facility is designed to serve as a comprehensive regional hub for healthcare and pharmaceutical companies seeking to leverage the Free Zone's benefits.

Fadi Azzi, Senior Logistics Director, Aramex, said: “With the launch of our dedicated healthcare hub, we are elevating the standards of pharmaceutical logistics in the region. Our goal is to provide healthcare partners with a resilient, compliant, and fully integrated supply chain that empowers them to serve patients with greater speed, safety, and reliability.”

The healthcare hub offers end-to-end logistics solutions that help companies fully leverage the region’s strategic advantages while meeting the priorities of senior and operational leaders - enabling them to accelerate market growth; equipping supply chain, logistics, and operations managers with compliant, temperature-controlled infrastructure that drives efficiency.

It provides quality managers and pharmacists with a fully Ministry of Health (MHO) certified facility, operated to GDP standards and ISO-backed quality systems. Thus, giving healthcare providers a tightly regulated environment that safeguards product integrity throughout the distribution process.

Spanning 5,600 sq m, the hub is equipped with advanced temperature-controlled environments, including ambient storage, cold rooms, and freezer units capable of handling the full spectrum of pharmaceutical temperature requirements.

As part of Aramex’s broader strategy, the hub consolidates a full suite of logistics services - freight, customs clearance, warehousing, and last-mile delivery- into one integrated operation. This vertical integration is designed to offer healthcare clients a consistent, compliant, and highly dependable supply chain solution across the region.

With its new regional healthcare hub, Aramex is not only expanding its operational footprint but also reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class, compliant, and patient-centric logistics solutions across the GCC.

As demand for agile, temperature-controlled pharmaceutical supply chains grows, the company is positioning itself as a trusted partner capable of supporting the region’s evolving healthcare ecosystem, it said.- TradeArabia News Service

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