The Democratic Republic of the Congo has condemned Rwanda’s decision to shut their shared border in response to a new Ebola outbreak, arguing that the move breaches international health regulations and undermines regional cooperation to contain the Bundibugyo strain.

Rwanda did not formally announce the closure, but residents in Goma, eastern DRC, learnt on Tuesday that they could no longer cross the border, while Rwandan nationals were barred from entering Congo. The only exception was for nationals returning to their own country.

Yet despite frosty relations, Kinshasa insists that free movement between the two countries is crucial.“Rwanda should not have closed the border. The International Health Regulations prohibit it. When Rwanda experienced the Marburg virus outbreak, we did not close our borders,” Public Health Minister Roger Kamba said at a press conference in Kinshasa.

The briefing was attended by Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya, National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB) Director-General Jean Jacques Muyembe, and Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya.

Border tensionsKinshasa’s reaction comes amid growing regional tensions fuelled by fears of cross-border transmission across the Great Lakes region. Congolese authorities argue that border closures are not an effective response to an epidemic that requires strong health coordination between neighbouring countries.

Dr Kaseya, who was in Kinshasa before travelling to Uganda, stressed the importance of close cooperation between the two countries, both of which are facing the Bundibugyo strain.

The meeting is expected to improve epidemiological information-sharing, strengthen health surveillance at border points, and reinforce rapid response mechanisms for suspected cases to prevent regional spread.

On the health front, Congolese authorities announced a provisional toll of 139 probable deaths linked to the virus, while 543 contacts have already been identified as part of epidemiological surveillance. To date, 69 patients are receiving treatment in specialised healthcare facilities.

This latest outbreak involves the Ebola Bundibugyo strain, considered less lethal than the Ebola Zaire strain but still highly dangerous. According to health officials, the fatality rate of the Bundibugyo variant is estimated at around 40 percent, compared with nearly 80 percent for the Zaire strain, which caused several previous deadly outbreaks in Central Africa.

Extensive experienceUnlike Ebola Zaire, there is currently no approved vaccine or specific curative treatment for Ebola Bundibugyo. Health authorities are therefore relying primarily on traditional containment strategies: rapid case identification, contact tracing, patient isolation and community awareness campaigns.

Mr Kamba nevertheless sought to reassure the public by highlighting the DRC’s extensive experience in managing epidemics.“Of the 17 Ebola outbreaks recorded in the DRC, 15 were contained without medicines or vaccines, solely through prevention, surveillance and isolation measures,” he said.

Among the 139 probable deaths recorded so far, four involve healthcare workers, underlining the high exposure faced by frontline medical staff.

At the international level, Africa CDC announced $1 million in support for the DRC’s response. Dr Kaseya praised the rapid response capacity of the Congolese authorities, often regarded as among the most experienced on the continent in handling Ebola outbreaks.

Despite growing concern, Congolese authorities continue to urge calm. The government, together with international partners and national and international experts, says it is fully mobilised to break the chain of transmission and bring this 17th outbreak under control.

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