The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has said China’s newly introduced zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries with diplomatic relations with Beijing will boost Nigerian agricultural exports to the Chinese market and strengthen economic ties between both countries.

The Director of the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria and Cultural Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy, Yang Jianxing, stated this at the “Tea for Harmony, Maritime Silk Road Impressions: Immersive Salon of Intangible Cultural Heritage from Ancient Zayton Port” held in Abuja.

Yang said the policy would create more opportunities for Nigerian products such as sesame, cocoa beans, peanuts and cassava to reach Chinese consumers.

“I truly believe that more and more high-quality Nigerian agricultural products, such as sesame, cocoa beans, peanuts and cassava, will benefit from this zero-tariff policy. Along the modern Maritime Silk Road, they will find their way to more Chinese dinner tables,” he said.

According to him, the initiative reflects China’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Africa under the spirit of the ancient Silk Road.

“This step not only reflects China’s principle of ‘sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith’ toward Africa, but also embodies the Silk Road spirit of ‘unity, mutual trust, equality, mutual benefit, inclusiveness, and mutual learning’ in this new era,” Yang added.

He noted that the event formed part of activities commemorating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Nigeria as well as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

The Chinese envoy described tea as a symbol of dialogue and cultural exchange, noting that Chinese tea culture has become an important bridge connecting civilisations around the world.

“In 2022, ‘Traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China’ were officially added to UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage. This honour reflects the creativity and cultural richness of the Chinese nation and carries the beautiful idea that ‘tea unites the world’,” he stated.

Yang also highlighted the historical significance of Quanzhou, known in ancient times as “Zayton,” describing it as the only UNESCO-listed starting point of the Maritime Silk Road.

“Just imagine: a thousand years ago, its port was alive with ships and traders from all over the world. That famous image — ‘merchants from all nations gather as the tide rises’, really shows how different civilisations came together and blended here,” he said.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Abdulkarim Ibrahim apologised for his absence, explaining that he was attending another official engagement related to the civil service celebration.

Delivering the Permanent Secretary’s goodwill message, he said tea symbolises harmony, history and cultural exchange.

“Tea is far more than a beverage, it is a vessel of history, a symbol of harmony and a medium of cultural exchange,” he said.

The ministry noted that while tea is not indigenous to Nigeria, it has grown in cultural and economic relevance across the country.

“The popularity of tea in Nigerian homes, markets and corporate spaces speaks to its role as a refined social lubricant,” the statement read.

According to the ministry, Nigeria’s growing tea market presents opportunities for agro-processing, branding and cultural tourism.

It added that the ministry remained committed to promoting creative enterprises around tea culture and strengthening bilateral partnerships capable of expanding Nigeria’s creative economy globally.

“Nigeria and China share a bond that transcends trade and diplomacy. It is a bond woven through mutual respect for heritage, artistry and the transformative power of culture,” the statement added.

The event featured exhibitions and live demonstrations of traditional Chinese tea ceremonies, incense culture, ceramics and guqin performances aimed at strengthening cultural understanding and people-to-people exchanges between both countries.

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