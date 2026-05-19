KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s Ministry of Health has announced a major ministerial decision approving price reductions for 1,922 medicines, pharmaceutical preparations, and nutritional supplements, in a move aimed at making essential treatments more affordable and strengthening the national healthcare system.

The decision, issued by Minister of Health Dr. Ahmed Abdul Wahab Al-Awadhi, also includes the approval and pricing of 268 new medicines and health products as part of an ongoing pharmaceutical system development plan.

According to the ministry, the total number of items covered under both price reduction and approval measures has now reached 1,922, covering a wide range of treatments including obesity, hypertension, diabetes, asthma, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases.

Officials said the updated pricing framework ensures the availability of advanced antibiotics and antimicrobial drugs in line with the latest global treatment protocols. Prices have been set according to international and Gulf benchmarks, to stabilize the market and ensure Kuwait offers some of the lowest medicine prices in the Gulf region.

The Ministry of Health added that the initiative reflects its commitment to improving access to modern treatments while maintaining quality standards and supporting patients across all major medical categories.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

