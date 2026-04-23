MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman has marked a significant step in strengthening national health security with the inauguration of the Izz Pharmaceuticals factory in Nizwa Industrial City, a project positioned to advance local drug manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.

The facility was officially opened on Wednesday under the auspices of Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Minister of Finance, in the presence of Dr Hilal bin Ali al Sabti, Minister of Health, alongside senior officials and stakeholders.

The launch of the plant underscores Oman’s strategic push to localise critical industries in line with Oman Vision 2040, particularly in sectors linked to supply chain resilience and public health preparedness. Located in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, the factory introduces advanced production technologies and quality control systems designed to meet international pharmaceutical standards.

Saif bin Khalfan al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of Izz Pharmaceuticals, said the decision to establish the facility in Nizwa reflects both symbolic and strategic considerations. “Choosing Nizwa was not incidental. It represents a city deeply rooted in Oman’s heritage while embodying a forward-looking vision for industrial development”, he stated.

Al Hasani noted that the project emerged during a period of global disruption following the Covid-19 pandemic, which exposed vulnerabilities in international medical supply chains. “Pharmaceutical security is no longer optional; it is a national imperative. This facility is a direct response to that reality, aimed at strengthening self-sufficiency and safeguarding public health”, he said.

He added that the project signals a broader commitment to balanced regional development. “Establishing this complex in Nizwa sends a clear message that industrial growth is not confined to major urban centres. It creates high-quality employment opportunities and supports inclusive economic expansion across governorates”, he explained.

The CEO emphasised that the factory adheres to stringent quality and safety standards while prioritising investment in advanced technologies and human capital. “Our focus extends beyond production volumes to building trust in Omani pharmaceutical products and contributing meaningfully to national goals under Oman Vision 2040”, he added.

From a sector-wide perspective, Balqees bint Saud al Makhmari, Director of the Investment Empowerment Department at the Ministry of Health, highlighted the rapid expansion of Oman’s medical industries. “The sector is witnessing accelerated growth, with 20 operational pharmaceutical and medical factories producing more than 2,000 products, alongside 18 additional facilities currently under construction”, she said.

She pointed out that Omani pharmaceutical products are increasingly reaching international markets. “Exports now extend to more than 32 countries, reinforcing Oman’s position as an emerging hub for medical manufacturing and a credible player in global supply chains”, she noted.

Al Makhmari stressed that these developments align closely with national economic diversification objectives. “The Ministry of Health continues to play a pivotal role in enabling investment through a supportive regulatory framework, strengthening public-private partnerships and facilitating industrial growth in this vital sector”, she said.

She further underscored the importance of an efficient medical supply system. “Enhancing centralised procurement, improving inventory management and ensuring cost efficiency are essential to sustaining healthcare services and maintaining readiness under all conditions”, she added.

Spanning approximately 20,000 square metres, the Izz Pharmaceuticals complex is equipped with state-of-the-art production lines and laboratories. The facility has an annual capacity exceeding 18 million intravenous solution units, positioning it to meet a substantial share of domestic demand.

Industry observers note that intravenous solutions are among the most critical medical supplies, particularly during emergencies and large-scale healthcare responses. The plant is therefore expected to play a key role in stabilising supply chains and ensuring consistent availability across healthcare institutions in Oman.

Beyond production, the project is also designed as a platform for innovation and workforce development. It aims to create specialised employment opportunities for Omani professionals in pharmaceutical manufacturing, technical operations and management, supporting broader Omanisation objectives in high-value industries.

The factory is expected to contribute significantly to reducing the country’s pharmaceutical import bill while enhancing resilience against external supply disruptions. It also opens pathways for future expansion into regional and international markets, leveraging Oman’s growing industrial capabilities.

The inauguration of Izz Pharmaceuticals reflects a broader shift towards industrial self-reliance, combining economic diversification with human capital development. As production commences, the facility reinforces confidence in locally manufactured medicines, positioning Oman to compete more effectively in the global pharmaceutical landscape.

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