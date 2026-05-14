The Egypt Healthcare Authority has provided over 330,000 mental health, support, counselling, and referral services within 227 primary care facilities across the first-phase governorates of the Universal Health Insurance system.

The services were delivered at family medicine centres and units in Port Said, Luxor, Ismailia, South Sinai, Suez, and Aswan. Ahmed El-Sobky, chairperson of the authority, announced the divs, stating that integrating mental health services into primary care facilities is a fundamental pillar for achieving comprehensive healthcare.

The authority provided more than 223,000 counselling and psychological evaluation services, which form the scientific basis for assessing cases and determining appropriate support or referral pathways. Additionally, 93,150 psychological support and counselling services were delivered to patients requiring specialised interventions within primary care facilities.

El-Sobky detailed the integrated referral system for psychiatric cases, based on clear and organised pathways according to individual needs. The authority referred 2,100 cases to the psychological support hotline 16328, 1,625 cases to the mental health and addiction treatment electronic platform, and 1,390 cases to mental health clinics. Cases requiring advanced specialised intervention were transferred to tertiary mental health and addiction treatment hospitals.

The integration aims to enhance the early detection of psychological conditions, reduce complications, accelerate access to services, and alleviate psychological and financial burdens on citizens by providing care near their residences. El-Sobky noted that the services complement the patient cycle within primary care and are conducted in continuous coordination with the Ministry of Health and Population’s General Secretariat of Mental Health and Addiction Treatment to ensure integration across all service levels.

The authority is continuing to train medical teams and service providers in primary care facilities on psychological support, evaluation, and case management using the latest approved scientific protocols. El-Sobky also highlighted the integration of the Port Said Psychiatric Hospital into the Egypt Healthcare Authority system as an important addition to support specialised mental health services, enhancing the capacity to provide comprehensive care including evaluation, support, treatment, and psychological rehabilitation.

The authority plans to expand mental health services across all healthcare levels, driven by the state’s vision to build an integrated health system that prioritises human physical and mental health to establish comprehensive and sustainable healthcare.

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