C37, the UAE’s first private medical workspace, fully managed and operated by Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), has signed a strategic partnership with the Institute of Vascular & Endovascular Sciences (IVES) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a leading quaternary care hospital in India, in collaboration with Surge Growth Partners, a healthcare advisory firm.

The agreement supports the expansion of specialised vascular care in the UAE through international collaborations.

Under the partnership, a select group of consultant vascular and endovascular surgeons from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s IVES will join C37 to deliver specialised services in the UAE. Their expertise includes complex arterial and venous disease, advanced endovascular procedures , diabetic foot and limb salvage, carotid artery disease, and dialysis access.

The collaboration will support knowledge exchange while enabling access to advanced expertise within a regulated clinical workspace.

Dr. Mohamed Elbaz, Medical Director and Head of Operations at C37 platform, said, “C37 enables greater access to specialised expertise that responds to the evolving needs of the healthcare sector. This partnership further enhances C37’s role as a gateway for leading international medical expertise and attracting specialised talent, supporting innovation, and meeting the growing demand for advanced healthcare services in the UAE.”

Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Board of Management of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, stated, “We are indeed hopeful that this will expand into a bigger relationship to provide tertiary healthcare services in the UAE from various other departments of our institution, which is one of the oldest and most reputed institution in India.”

Vivek Shukla, Founder and Managing Partner, SURGE Growth Partners, stated, “We see this partnership as a practical step toward improving access to highly specialised vascular care in the UAE. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital brings decades of clinical depth, while C37 provides a well-governed platform for that expertise to reach patients locally."