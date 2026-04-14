Egypt is aiming to produce 140 million human vaccine doses annually by 2030 under its “Vaccine City” project, the Ministry of Health said, as part of broader efforts to achieve self-sufficiency and expand exports to regional and international markets.

In a statement, Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar reviewed the project’s progress and plans to establish a specialised academy for vaccine manufacturing, in line with the state’s strategy to localise biotechnology industries and strengthen health security.

The project, spanning 115,000 square metres, comprises 32 buildings and facilities. The first phase has been completed, while infrastructure works have reached approximately 90%, according to the ministry.

The complex is set to include three factories for human vaccines and three for veterinary vaccines, alongside advanced research and development laboratories and a logistics hub for storage and distribution.

Egypt plans to scale up production capacity to 690 million human doses and 11 billion veterinary doses annually by 2040, enabling it to meet around 16% of Africa’s vaccine demand.

Abdel Ghaffar said the project would enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, support self-sufficiency, and position Egypt as an export hub supplying vaccines to more than 60 countries.

The meeting also addressed expanding cooperation with African countries and strengthening international partnerships in the biotechnology sector.

Officials reviewed the planned VBC Academy, which is expected to serve as a regional hub for training specialised personnel in vaccine manufacturing and biotechnology, while supporting scientific research and linking it to industrial applications.

The ministry said the project represents a strategic step towards building an independent pharmaceutical manufacturing base and reinforcing public health systems at both national and continental levels.

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