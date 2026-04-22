Egypt’s Ministry of Health has held talks with Pfizer to expand co-operation in pharmaceutical manufacturing, vaccine production, and medical innovation, as part of broader efforts to strengthen the healthcare system and improve service quality.

In a statement, the ministry said Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met with representatives of Pfizer Egypt to explore collaboration in key areas, including localising pharmaceutical production and ensuring more resilient and sustainable supply chains.

Abdel Ghaffar underscored the importance of partnerships with the private sector in advancing the pharmaceutical industry, highlighting the need to boost domestic production of medicines and vaccines to enhance drug security and reduce reliance on imports.

Pfizer representatives outlined the company’s contributions to public health, including the provision of innovative treatments in oncology and haemophilia, as well as vaccines. They also highlighted training programmes for healthcare professionals aligned with international standards.

The meeting reviewed potential co-operation within presidential public health initiatives, particularly the women’s health programme, through awareness campaigns, early detection efforts, and psychological support services in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute Egypt.

Discussions also covered joint work in clinical trials, including the iBreast programme, alongside initiatives focused on early cancer detection and treatment, and the adoption of precision medicine approaches in line with global trends.

Both sides explored opportunities to expand clinical research activities and training for healthcare providers, in addition to enhancing co-operation in haemophilia care to improve patient outcomes.

The ministry added that local vaccine manufacturing featured prominently in the talks, as part of Egypt’s strategy to bolster health security and build greater self-sufficiency in critical medical supplies.

These discussions fall within a broader national effort to improve healthcare system efficiency and deepen partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies.

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