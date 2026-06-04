Africa is playing an increasingly important role in global healthcare and clinical research. With a rapidly growing population, a significant share of the global disease burden, and rising levels of investment, the region is becoming central to discussions around the future of healthcare delivery and innovation. This growing importance presents both an opportunity and a responsibility to strengthen systems, infrastructure, and collaboration across the continent.

Against this backdrop, SAPHEX, an event for the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in South Africa and the SADC region, offers a valuable lens on the industry's current state.

Bringing together pharmaceutical manufacturers, supply chain specialists, healthcare providers, IT and digital health companies, as well as government bodies and regulators, this event reflects a life sciences sector that is becoming more digital, more interconnected, and increasingly collaborative.

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