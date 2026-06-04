South Africa is set to introduce a new vaccination framework for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), following regulatory changes approved by Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen that will allow poultry producers to vaccinate flocks against bird flu.

The move marks a significant shift in the country's approach to managing avian influenza outbreaks and follows concerns raised by the South African Poultry Association (SAPA) about the effectiveness and cost of existing disease-control measures.

Move away from mass culling

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the regulatory changes follow an objection lodged by Sapa under Section 23 of the Animal Diseases Act. The association argued that current measures offered no practical or affordable long-term solution to recurring outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Steenhuisen reviewed recommendations from a Section 23 Investigation Committee and approved measures aimed at moving the sector away from the traditional "stamping-out" model, which required the destruction of both infected and healthy birds in affected flocks.

“Our poultry farmers need direct support, and we are changing policy to give them a legal mechanism to protect their livelihoods.

“The old regulations forced the industry to destroy flocks unnecessarily, which harmed agricultural businesses and raised food prices for consumers. By changing this policy, we are giving producers the legal right to use verified scientific tools to protect their farms, protect agricultural jobs, and secure affordable food for the public,” said Steenhuisen.

The new framework will allow producers to use a combination of vaccination, biosecurity measures and testing to manage outbreaks, while reducing the need for widespread culling and the associated financial losses.

The Department of Agriculture said it will amend the Animal Diseases Regulations or introduce formal control measures to create a clearer legal framework for managing outbreaks across both commercial and smallholder farming operations.

The department will continue overseeing national surveillance systems, laboratory testing and compliance measures, while maintaining international trade standards and market access requirements.

Industry backs vaccination plan

Sapa welcomed the announcement, describing it as a significant milestone for the poultry sector after years of engagement with government on alternative approaches to avian influenza management.

The association said reliance on widespread culling had contributed to substantial economic losses, disruptions to poultry meat and egg supplies, and higher costs for consumers.

"Sapa appreciates the Minister's willingness to engage with the industry's concerns and to act decisively in support of South African poultry producers," said Izaak Breitenbach, CEO of the Broiler Organisation of SAPA.

"Vaccination is not a silver bullet, but it is an essential tool that has been successfully incorporated into avian influenza control programmes in many countries. Combined with robust biosecurity and surveillance measures, it will significantly strengthen our ability to manage disease risks while maintaining production and food security."

According to Sapa, the new framework provides a more balanced disease-management model that combines vaccination with biosecurity, surveillance, testing and responsible outbreak management.

Focus turns to implementation

The poultry industry said it would continue working with the Department of Agriculture, veterinary authorities, vaccine suppliers and other stakeholders to support implementation of the new framework.

Sapa also welcomed the minister's commitment to introduce interim measures while formal regulatory amendments are finalised, saying timely implementation would provide certainty for producers and help reduce future disease-related disruptions.

South Africa's poultry industry plays a significant role in food security, rural development and employment, supporting thousands of direct and indirect jobs across the value chain.

The association said the introduction of a practical HPAI vaccination framework would help protect poultry flocks and livelihoods while ensuring continued access to affordable poultry products for consumers.

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