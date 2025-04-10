ABU DHABI: Rajinder Sur, CEO of the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN), has emphasised the vital role played by the network, which includes 48 vaccine manufacturers across 17 countries in the six World Health Organization (WHO) regions.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Local Production Forum 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Sur said the network played a pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic, producing over 8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines – more than 60 percent of global output – and contributing to saving millions of lives worldwide.

He underlined the importance of DCVMN’s participation in the forum, which brings together leading figures in the pharmaceutical industry. His presence included speaking in one of the main sessions and chairing a key panel on local manufacturing, where he discussed the role of CEOs in shaping the future of immunisation and enhancing production capacities at the national level.

Sur noted the strong presence of leading international health organisations such as the WHO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and UNICEF. These organisations are engaging in intensive dialogues and partnerships with vaccine manufacturers to support local production in regions with limited manufacturing capacity, particularly in Africa and the Middle East.

He highlighted the challenges facing these regions, noting that Africa currently accounts for only 1 percent of global vaccine production. He affirmed that the network is fully committed to supporting self-sufficiency and sustainability in these regions, in line with their aspirations for stronger and more independent healthcare systems in the near future.