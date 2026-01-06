The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in collaboration with national partners, has published the findings of the National Health and Nutrition Survey 2024-2025, presented a comprehensive national picture of population health and provided an evidence based to inform stronger preventative care and future health planning across the UAE.

Endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the survey was implemented by MoHAP in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, federal and local authorities, and a broad range of partners across the UAE.

The survey examined key population health and nutrition indicators, including health behaviours, dietary and nutrition patterns, maternal and child health, and risk factors for non-communicable diseases, supporting health planning strategies and policies while contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, emphasised that the findings of the National Health and Nutrition Survey reflect the UAE’s people-cantered development approach and the leadership’s long-standing commitment to health, wellbeing, and quality of life as core national priorities.

“These findings provide a clear, evidence-based picture of population health trends and reinforce the importance of prevention, early intervention, and long-term planning,” Al-Sayegh said. “They support the UAE’s development journey in line with the leadership’s directives and government priorities, ensuring that health policy continues to place people’s wellbeing at the centre of national progress.”

He noted that the findings help guide resources toward priority areas and translate data into targeted health strategies that strengthen preventive care, support families, and enhance quality of life for all residents of the UAE, while contributing to progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Advanced digital tools and analytical technologies were used to process survey data and generate indicators with strong predictive value, strengthening evidence-based planning across the healthcare sector.

The findings of the National Health and Nutrition Survey serve as a key national reference, supporting the development of health policies and programs grounded in precise data and scientific evidence. They provide a deeper understanding of the health and nutrition status of different population groups, enabling the design of preventive and proactive approaches that enhance individual health outcomes and quality of life.

The results also support evaluation of the impact and effectiveness of health policies, strengthen coordination among national partners, and contribute to the UAE’s vision of building a resilient and sustainable health system capable of adapting to future challenges.

The periodic implementation of the National Health and Nutrition Survey reflects an established national approach to continuous assessment, strengthening health governance and supporting early identification of emerging health trends and challenges.

As the Year of the Family begins across the UAE, the findings provide a strong knowledge base to support integrated planning for family health across all life stages, with particular focus on maternal health, child wellbeing, and healthy aging.

The indicators also support the development of legislation and standards, promote innovation and research, and expand the use of digital solutions for monitoring and follow-up—enhancing system readiness and supporting the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives through a proactive and sustainable healthcare system.

The Minister also expressed appreciation to community members who participated in the survey and to the field teams who conducted it in accordance with WHO-approved scientific methodologies and international standards.

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, said, “The National Health and Nutrition Survey represent an advanced model of institutional integration and joint statistical work at the federal and local levels. It is a national achievement built on public trust and data-driven planning, where the true value of data lies not in the numbers themselves, but in the knowledge they generate enabling a deeper understanding of the health and nutritional reality of UAE society, measuring the impact of policies and legislation, and guiding the more efficient allocation of resources.”

She further emphasised that the outputs form a sustainable, nationally owned knowledge asset to support health-related decision-making and the development of a resilient, sustainable healthcare system capable of responding to future challenges, in line with the UAE’s national priorities and long-term development vision.

Dr. Alawi Al Sheikh Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, said that the National Health and Nutrition Survey represent a foundational pillar in the development of effective health policies. He noted that it is among the most important national tools enabling relevant authorities to accurately assess the health status of the population, thereby strengthening efforts to reduce and prevent chronic diseases.

He added that the survey findings will support the optimal use of the capabilities and resources of the UAE’s health sector, while playing a central role in designing preventive and treatment programs that have the greatest impact on people’s lives—ultimately improving service quality and achieving the highest levels of health and wellbeing.

Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed Al Mheiri, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, emphasised the importance of regularly conducting the National Health and Nutrition Survey across the United Arab Emirates, in cooperation and full coordination with all government health entities in the country. This aims to ensure accurate and continuous monitoring of health indicators and to support decision-makers in the country in adopting high-quality and innovative health initiatives that effectively contribute to maintaining the health and safety of citizens and residents in the United Arab Emirates.

He noted that the results obtained from this survey clearly demonstrate the strong commitment of the UAE’s wise leadership to health and proper nutrition, which are considered among the most important national pillars of sustainable development.

Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed Al Mheiri added that the Sharjah Health Authority adopts the highest global standards in healthcare and health excellence programs. He also called upon all individuals and members of the community—both citizens and residents—living on this blessed land to adopt healthy behaviours that enhance quality of life, as well as to engage in regular physical activity and make it a way of life.

Statistical analysis of the National Health Survey among adults aged 18 and above showed that 8.7% of participants smoke, while 59.1% do not engage in sufficient physical activity. The findings also revealed that 22.4% of adults are living with obesity, 25.9% have high blood pressure, 12.5% have elevated blood glucose levels, and 54.2% have high cholesterol levels.

Data were collected through face-to-face interviews using WHO-approved electronic questionnaires in Arabic, English, Hindi, and Urdu, alongside laboratory testing. All data were used exclusively for statistical and research purposes within a framework designed to protect privacy and strengthen public trust.

The National Nutrition Survey examined dietary patterns among individuals aged 18 to 69. The results showed that 27.3% exceeded recommended sugar intake, while 96.2% exceeded recommended sodium intake. In addition, 27.4% reported consuming sugar-sweetened beverages daily.

Average daily fibre intake reached 23.1 grams, while 56.1% exceeded recommended fat intake. Average daily energy intake was 2,852.3 kilocalories per person.

Encouraging findings were observed in dietary diversity, with 85.1% of women aged 15 to 49 and 77.9% of children aged 6 months to 5 years meeting the minimum dietary diversity threshold.

Dietary diversity is measured based on the consumption of at least five approved food groups within the previous 24 hours, including cereals, legumes, nuts and seeds, dairy products, meat, poultry, fish and eggs, dark green leafy vegetables, fruits, vitamin A-rich vegetables, and other essential food categories.

The survey found that 16.1% of children aged 6 to 17 were living with obesity, compared to 2.2% among children aged 0 to 5. Measurements were analysed using World Health Organization growth standards and advanced statistical tools based on the Z-score growth index, which includes indicators for both overweight and obesity.

Vitamin D deficiency remains a concern, affecting 49.3% of adults aged 18 and above and 69.1% of children aged 6 to 17.

In maternal health, the findings showed continued improvement in access to care. 99.6% of women visited a physician at least once during pregnancy, while 94.8% attended at least four antenatal care visits, reflecting strong utilization of pregnancy-related healthcare services.

Dr. Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, stated that the survey findings are part of an integrated national public health framework, supporting non-communicable disease prevention, improved nutrition outcomes, maternal and child health, and expanded access to quality healthcare.

He noted that sharing the findings with national and international partners, including the World Health Organization, supports alignment of priorities and the development of collaborative, evidence-based initiatives.

Looking ahead, he said the findings will guide the development of innovative health programs, expanded preventive screening, and clear health messaging aimed at empowering individuals to make healthier daily choices and supporting a society where health and quality of life are protected and sustained.

Dr. Alya Zaid Harbi, Director of the Statistics and Research Centre at MoHAP, highlighted that the survey’s findings carry significant scientific value due to the use of rigorous statistical methodologies in data collection and analysis, supported by expertise in health research and biostatistics.

She noted that digital tools played a key role in ensuring data accuracy, streamlining validation, and accelerating indicator extraction, enabling more precise evaluation of previous health policies. She also emphasized that the balanced sample design across population and age groups enhances the credibility of the findings and supports regional and international comparability, including data sharing with the World Health Organisation.

The survey concluded a carefully sequenced national process that began with methodological preparation, progressed through extensive fieldwork, and culminated in detailed statistical analysis, delivered through collaboration with national partners.

The survey reached 20,000 households across the UAE, including 40% citizens and 60% residents, as well as 2,000 individuals living in workers’ accommodations, ensuring broad representation and a reliable foundation for future health planning.