The United Arab Emirates' drug regulator ​has recalled certain Nestle infant formula products ⁠after the company recalled specific batches ⁠over a potential ‌toxin risk, the state news agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

The Emirates ⁠Drug Establishment said no illness or adverse events linked to the affected batches have been ⁠reported or confirmed, WAM added.

The ​Qatari ministry of public health has also warned consumers ‍against using specific batches of ​Nestle infant formula products over suspected contamination with cereulide toxin, the Qatari state news agency reported.

Nestle said late on Monday it was recalling specific batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula due to the potential presence ⁠of a toxin that ‌could lead to nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

