The Jigawa State Executive Council (SEC) has approved over ₦11.3 billion for the construction of a cryogenic oxygen plant, solar mini-grid projects and other healthcare delivery initiatives across the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Mr Sagir Musa Ahmed, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the first State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Umar A. Namadi.

Ahmed said the decisions reflect the government’s commitment to improving citizens’ welfare and strengthening key sectors of the economy.

He disclosed that the council also approved the participation of the State Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in the Green Nigeria Challenge, Jigawa State Edition, aimed at addressing environmental challenges.

He explained that the initiative would promote afforestation, combat desertification, enhance biodiversity and encourage community participation in environmental conservation.

According to him, the programme would also provide a platform for strengthening climate action, restoring degraded lands and contributing to national and global sustainability goals.

The commissioner added that the ministry would collaborate with local communities, development partners and civil society organisations to ensure effective implementation of the programme.

On healthcare, Ahmed said the council approved additional works for the ongoing cryogenic oxygen plant project in Dutse to boost the supply of medical oxygen.

He said the additional works include the provision of digital oxygen and nitrogen cylinders, as well as electric vehicles to improve distribution and operational efficiency.

Ahmed disclosed that ₦1,222,945,203.58 was approved for the additional components, raising the total project cost from ₦2,202,161,079.93 to ₦3,425,160,283.51.

He noted that the move underscores the government’s resolve to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, improve emergency response and ensure a sustainable supply of oxygen to health facilities.

The council also approved the disbursement of ₦362.8 million as Direct Facility Financing (DFF) for 281 accredited primary healthcare centres across the 27 local government areas.

He said the funds, covering July to December 2025, were released under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) to enhance service delivery at the grassroots.

In a related development, Ahmed said the council approved ₦56.67 million for the payment of allowances to frontline health workers.

The beneficiaries include 75 midwives, 650 Community Health Influencers, Promoters and Services (CHIPS) agents, and 130 Community Engagement Focal Persons.

He added that the six-month allowances are aimed at boosting community health mobilisation, maternal and child healthcare, as well as public health awareness.

The council further approved ₦57,444,558.62 for the operational management of the BHCPF at the state level in line with the approved work plan.

On power, the commissioner said the council approved a review of cost and scope for solar mini-grid projects at key government facilities, including the State Secretariat Complex, the State Judiciary Building and the State House of Assembly Complex.

Ahmed said the project cost was revised from ₦6,084,775,433.75 to ₦7,461,246,577.13 to accommodate the expanded scope and improved infrastructure.

He explained that the upgraded projects would deliver 3MWp capacity with 4.5MWh battery storage, ensuring reliable and sustainable power supply to critical government institutions.

According to him, the initiative will enhance productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce dependence on conventional power sources and promote environmentally sustainable energy solutions within public facilities.

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