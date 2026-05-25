Health ministers and senior officials from Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan are meeting in Kampala this weekend to coordinate a regional response to the Ebola outbreak.

The two-day meeting, organised by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) at Uganda’s request, runs from May 22 to 23. It brings together public health agencies, regional blocs, technical experts and international partners including the World Health Organisation and Unicef.

The meeting comes as Uganda continues efforts to contain an outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola Virus Disease, with authorities insisting the situation remains under control.

According to Africa CDC, the Kampala meeting aims to strengthen cross-border preparedness, improve response coordination and align political leadership in managing the outbreak.

Officials also hope to finalise a joint regional response plan to guide fundraising and harmonise preparedness strategies among affected and high-risk countries.

The meeting reflects concern over the risk of cross-border transmission in a region with porous frontiers and heavy population movement.

On Friday, President Yoweri Museveni met an Africa CDC delegation at State House Entebbe led by director-general Jean Kaseya. Discussions focused on Uganda’s Ebola response and regional coordination.

Dr Kaseya proposed the creation of a continental Ebola Incident Management Support Team based in Kampala to strengthen monitoring and coordination, a proposal Mr Museveni endorsed.“Ebola only becomes deadly when there is lack of attention. Otherwise, it is very manageable,” Mr Museveni said.

Uganda currently has one confirmed Ebola patient receiving treatment at Mulago isolation unit, while 127 health workers and identified contacts remain under quarantine.

Health authorities, working with Africa CDC, WHO and other partners, have intensified contact tracing, laboratory testing, case management and public awareness campaigns.

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