Arab Finance: International Company for Fertilizers and Chemicals generated net profit after tax of EGP 76.901 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, 33.93% year-on-year (YoY) higher than EGP 57.416 million in Q1 2025, the financial results revealed.

Net sales increased to EGP 923.633 million at the end of March 2026 from EGP 557.319 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.63 in Q1 2026 from EGP 0.76 in the year-ago period.

In 2025, International Company for Fertilizers logged net profits totaling EGP 214.103 million, down 6.4% from EGP 228.73 million in 2024.