Arab Finance: Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) logged net profits after tax totaling EGP 5.279 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, an annual leap of 87.68% from EGP 2.813 billion, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 1.84 in Q1 2026 from EGP 0.98 in Q1 2025.

MOPCO registered sales amounting to EGP 8.179 billion in the first three months of 2026, up YoY from EGP 6.342 billion.

In 2025, the company’s net dropped by 25.29% to EGP 11.296 billion from EGP 15.119 billion in 2024