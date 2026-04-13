Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), has launched a set of economic measures for its business community, aimed at supporting its partners and enhancing their opportunities for sustainable growth.

The move reflects Dubai’s ongoing commitment to supporting key sectors across the emirate, enhancing their resilience and reinforcing their readiness and ability to respond effectively to evolving conditions.

Issam Galadari, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: “The measures introduced by the Dubai Healthcare City Authority reflect our commitment to supporting our business partners and ensuring the sustainability and growth of their operations. They form an integral part of DHCC’s broader ecosystem objectives, fostering a stable and enabling environment for growth, investment, and the long-term sustainability of world-class specialised services within the free zone.”

The measures include a waiver of re-instatement fees and late renewal penalties for commercial licences renewed between 1 April and 30 June 2026. Businesses are also given the option to settle renewal fees in instalments through structured payment plans, including post-dated cheques, extending until 30 September 2026.

Additional measures provide flexibility across a range of leasing solutions within the free zone, allowing for the postponement or restructuring of due cheques into instalments upon request, with deferment charges and cheque return fees waived.

DHCA confirmed that eligible business partners may apply for these measures in accordance with the specified criteria and timelines, reaffirming its commitment to providing all possible support to enable its partners to continue exploring new opportunities for growth and expansion from Dubai, which continues to offer a strong environment for ambition and achievement.