Muscat – Ministry of Health (MoH) signed an agreement on Wednesday with the Al Yusr Charity Foundation to finance a robotic surgery system for the Royal Hospital. The project, valued at RO1,500,000, was officially formalised at the ministry’s headquarters in Al Khuwair. H.E. Suleiman bin Nasser bin Khamis Al Hajji, Undersecretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs, represented the Ministry, while Omar bin Mohammed Al-Farsi represented the foundation.

The Director General of the Royal Hospital, Dr. Amer bin Khamis Al-Araimi, described the agreement as a strategic step towards adopting international practices in precision surgery. He noted that this technology will improve surgical accuracy, reduce patient complications, and lead to faster recovery times. Additionally, the partnership aims to empower national medical staff and expand the availability of specialized healthcare services.

The Al Yusr Charity Foundation highlighted that this cooperation is part of its ongoing commitment to social responsibility and healthcare improvement. The new robotic system is expected to benefit more than six different clinics, enhancing service accuracy and efficiency for patients. This agreement demonstrates the importance of public and private sectors working together to advance the healthcare system within the Sultanate.