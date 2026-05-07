Arab Finance: Egyptian Gulf Bank (EG Bank) posted a 35% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 6th.

The bank’s consolidated net profit after tax stood at EGP 1.027 billion in Q1 2026, compared to EGP 758.713 million in the same quarter of 2025.

Moreover, the bank’s standalone net profit after tax jumped by 36% YoY in Q1 2026 to EGP 1.026 million from EGP 781.450 million.

EG Bank is engaged in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services through a network of 16 branches located across Egypt.