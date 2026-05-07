Arab Finance: Obour Land for Food Industries (OLFI) reported a 13.04% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, reaching EGP 208.031 million from EGP 184.032 million, as per a disclosure.

Sales grew to EGP 2.959 billion in the three-month period ended March 31st this year from EGP 2.551 billion in the corresponding period last year.

As for the standalone financial statement, the company recorded net profits after tax of EGP 205.144 million in Q1 2026, up from EGP 183.295 million in Q1 2025.

Established in 1997 and listed in 2016, Obour Land for Food Industries is an Egypt-based manufacturing company, specializing in the production, processing, and packaging of white cheese.