ABU DHABI - PureHealth today announced that it has exceeded AED6.33 billion in local procurement spend since joining the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s (MoIAT) National In-Country Value (ICV) programme, in 2022.

This marks a near threefold increase from AED2.25 billion in 2025, underscoring the Group’s growing role in advancing the UAE’s economic diversification and industrial development.

The milestone was highlighted during PureHealth’s participation at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026, where the Group continues to demonstrate how sustained investment in ICV delivers measurable impact across the UAE’s healthcare and industrial landscape.

PureHealth remains on track to achieve its AED13 billion ICV commitment by 2032, driven by a scaled, system-wide approach to strengthening local supply chains, supporting national industries, and enabling sustainable economic growth.

PureHealth is delivering strong ICV performance across its ecosystem, underpinned by a coordinated, system-wide approach. SEHA leads with an ICV score of 81.13 percent, alongside solid contributions from Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), Daman, PureLab and Rafed. Collectively, PureHealth’s entities demonstrate how localisation can be effectively embedded across procurement, operations, and workforce development.

Rashed AlQubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said, “Our ICV strategy is central to how we scale impact across the healthcare ecosystem. Surpassing AED 6.33 billion in local procurement reflects the scale at which we are embedding ICV across our operations, from investing in local suppliers and building national capabilities to enhancing sourcing, logistics, and delivery. By consistently prioritising local capability, we are strengthening supply chain resilience, safeguarding continuity of care, and aligning with the UAE’s industrial agenda while contributing to long-term economic growth and diversification.”

This impact has been recognised at a national level. In 2026, SEHA was awarded the ICV Champion Award at Make it in the Emirates, and in 2025, Rafed was awarded the same award for its role in advancing SME participation through the In-Country Value programme. Daman also received three awards from the federal Emiratisation initiative, Nafis, including first place for “Efforts Supporting Emiratisation” and a Diamond Category award for staff empowerment.