The Qatar-listed Lesha Bank plans to acquire a 51% stake in Sharaka Education Holdings WLL for 192.5 riyals ($53 million) through its subsidiary LB for Educational Services WLL.

The acquisition is expected to complete in Q2 2026.

Sharaka Education operates a number of schools in Qatar, and is the educational flagship of Sharaka Holdings, a diversified conglomerate in the Gulf state with investments in real estate and hospitality, along with trading and contracting.

Earlier this week, Lesha Bank also signed a deal with DTX Partners (DTX), the advisory arm associated with Doha Tech Angels (DTA), to jointly pursue Shari’a Compliant venture capital investments focused on technology-driven opportunities. DTA is a Qatar-based privately led institutional platform dedicated to investing in early-stage technology companies.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com