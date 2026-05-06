Qatar - Lesha Bank has signed a collaborative agreement with DTX Partners (DTX), the advisory arm associated with Doha Tech Angels (DTA), to jointly pursue Shariah-compliant venture capital investments on technology-driven opportunities.

DTA is one of Qatar’s first privately led institutional platforms dedicated to investing in early-stage technology companies.

The collaboration brings together extensive capabilities and investment banking expertise of Lesha Bank with DTX’s deep expertise in venture capital and technology investment origination. The collaboration will focus primarily on high-growth technology sectors, including software, artificial intelligence, fintech, health-tech, and biotech.

While the collaboration will prioritise opportunities with strong linkages to Qatar’s innovation ecosystem, it will also selectively explore compelling international investments, with no predefined geographic limitation. All investments will be subject to deal-specific terms and conditions, internal approvals, and definitive documentation.

Lesha Bank Group CEO Mohammed Ismail al-Emadi said, “This collaboration reflects our strategic commitment to expanding our presence in the venture capital and technology investment space. By collaborating with DTX Partners, we are combining institutional investment capabilities with deep sector expertise to access high-potential innovation-led opportunities.

“As technology continues to reshape economies globally, this partnership positions us to support the growth of scalable, future-focused businesses while delivering attractive value for our investors.”

DTX founding partner Dr Hessa al-Jaber said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Lesha Bank to explore venture capital opportunities. Through DTX Partners, and our broader Doha Tech Angels platform, we bring deep experience in technology investments alongside strong market access.

“We aim to identify and support innovative companies with the potential to scale globally while contributing to the continued development of Qatar’s technology and innovation ecosystem.”

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