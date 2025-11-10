Qatar - Dukhan Bank has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, marking a historic first for the Qatari banking sector. As the first bank in Qatar to formalise such a partnership, Dukhan Bank is set to reshape access to private market investments across the banking space.

The agreement, signed during an official ceremony in Doha, positions Dukhan Bank as the exclusive distributor of GIP’s Shariah-compliant private market products in Qatar’s consumer banking market.



This collaboration reflects a shared vision to expand access to global private investment opportunities for high-net-worth individuals and corporate investors in the country to provide institutional-grade offerings and cater to the growing appetite among clients in Qatar for diversified, long-term investments.

Beyond distribution, the MoU lays the groundwork for joint product innovation tailored specifically for the Qatari market. By leveraging the combined expertise of GIP in global infrastructure, energy transition, and private market investing, the partnership will introduce a new generation of investment solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of investors in Qatar.



The partnership also extends to capacity building and knowledge sharing. Dukhan Bank and GIP will work side by side to launch a series of initiatives focused on training and skills development, all aimed at building a broader investor base and strengthening financial literacy.



Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Jassim al-Thani, Executive Board Member and Managing Director of Dukhan Bank, commented: “This agreement represents an important milestone for Dukhan Bank, marking a pivotal step in enhancing and diversifying our investment offerings.



“Through the introduction of exclusive, Sharia-compliant investment solutions in private banking, and in partnership with a trusted global firm like Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock, we are reinforcing our leadership and expanding the opportunities available to our clients.”



Ahmed I. Hashem, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of Dukhan Bank, added: “This partnership is a defining moment for our bank. It reflects our ambition to bring the world’s most sophisticated private market solutions to our clients, while also investing in knowledge transfer and product innovation.



“We are proud to partner with GIP, a part of BlackRock, to open new doors for our community and to lead the next phase of growth in the banking sector.”



Simon Trautmann, Qatar Country Head of Global Infrastructure Partners stated: “We are pleased to deepen our longstanding relationship with Qatar through this partnership with Dukhan Bank. Qatar has been a valued partner to us over the years and we look forward to expanding access to GIP products and sharing expertise.”



The signing marks a significant step in Dukhan Bank’s strategy to expand its banking offerings and deepen engagement with its growing client base.



© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).