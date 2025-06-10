Qatar’s Islamic finance sector saw a 4.1% year-on-year growth in assets to QR683bn during 2024, according to Bait Al Mashura Finance Consultations, the country's first certified entity authorised to provide Shariah audit, investment advisory, and financial consulting services to Islamic financial institutions.



Of the total Islamic finance assets during the review year, Islamic banks accounted for 87.4%, sukuk 11.2%, takaful companies 0.7% and the remaining distributed among Islamic investment funds and other Shariah-compliant financial institutions, said "Qatar Islamic Finance Report".



"In the past year, the Islamic finance sector experienced significant transformations and qualitative advancements in performance, expansion, and supporting technologies. This necessitates a close monitoring of these changes through data analysis and trend tracking to offer a more comprehensive and precise perspective on the current state and to anticipate future trajectories," said Dr Khalid Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, vice-chairman of Bait Al Mashura Finance Consultations.



Within Islamic banks, assets expanded 3.9% year-on-year to QR585.5bn; revenues by 12.6% to QR29.5bn and net profit by 6% to QR8.7bn during 2024.



Deposits soared 8.2% on annualised basis to QR339.1bn with private sector accounting for 57%.



Financing shot up 4.9% yearly to QR401.5bn during 2024, predominantly directed towards real estate, government and personal finance segments.



"Qatar’s banking and financial sector remains fundamentally sound, characterised by robust capital buffers, ample liquidity, and high provisioning coverage ratios," the report said.



In the takaful sector, the report said, assets increased by 7.1% year-on-year to QR5.1bn during 2024. Policyholders' assets grew by 6.3%, reaching QR2.6bn.



Insurance contributions saw a significant rise of 18.6%, exceeding QR1.9bn. The performance outcomes for takaful insurers varied, with some achieving insurance surpluses while others incurred deficits.



For Islamic finance companies, total assets amounted to QR2.53bn, a marginal increase of 0.8%. Financings extended by these companies grew by 5.7% to QR1.9bn.



Revenues reached QR277.2mn, an increase of 14.7%. Revenues from financing and investment activities constituted 84% of the total.



Islamic finance firms displayed mixed results with some reporting profits collectively exceeding QR178.5mn, while others recording losses of about QR12mn as total profits reached QR17.5mn during 2024.



Islamic investment companies saw their combined assets grow by 5.2% to QR549.5mn during 2024. Their revenues surged 44.1% reaching QR59.7mn.



In the sukuk market, the issuance increased by 161%. Islamic banks issued sukuk valued at QR9.5bn during 2024, a 300% surge; while the Qatar Central Bank issued sukuk worth QR16.9bn during the year, an increase of 118.5% on an annualised basis.



Islamic investment funds' assets stood at QR944.6mn, reflecting a 1% increase.



On the Qatar Stock Exchange, the Al Rayan Islamic Index closed with a gain of 2.23%. The share performance of listed Islamic finance companies was mixed, with increases reaching up to 2.3% and decreases as significant as (19.6%).

