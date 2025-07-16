SINGAPORE/JAKARTA: Indonesia has launched a five-year U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bond, or sukuk, with an initial price guidance of 4.85%, along with a 10-year green sukuk at 5.5%, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

The document does not specify the size of the issuance, and the Indonesian government has not yet provided an official comment.

The sukuk bonds are being issued by Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia III, with the Indonesian government acting as the obligor, according to the sheet, which added that they will be listed on both the Singapore Exchange and Nasdaq Dubai.

The bonds will hold credit ratings in line with the sovereign ratings of Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, at Baa2 by Moody's, BBB by S&P and BBB by Fitch.

Indonesia will use the proceeds to meet part of its general financing requirements, with proceeds from the 10-year green sukuk going to finance or re-finance eligible green expenditures, according to the document.

Deutsche Bank and HSBC are the joint green structuring coordinators.

Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank , HSBC and Mandiri Securities are the bookrunners, while BRI Danareksa Sekuritas and Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia are the co-managers, the sheet showed.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore and Stefanno Sulaiman in Jakarta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)