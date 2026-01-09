TOKYO - Most Japanese government bonds fell on Friday, pushing yields higher, as ‍they tracked ‍overnight declines for U.S. Treasuries ahead of eagerly anticipated ​U.S. payroll data later in the day.

The 10-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis ⁠points (bps) to 2.09%, and are on track to have risen 3 ⁠bps this ‌week.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.2 yen to 132.47 yen. Bond prices move inversely to yields.

Yields have been ⁠on an upward trajectory for the past two months, amid a combination of rising expectations for Bank of Japan interest rate hikes, lowering expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, and worries about ⁠fiscal spending under Japan's new ​premier.

At the start of November, the 10-year yield stood around 1.65%.

"The upward trend in JGB ‍yields is expected to persist, with the 10-year having clearly exceeded 2% and ​seeking a new equilibrium," Shoki Omori, chief desk strategist at Mizuho Securities, wrote in a research note.

"While dip-buying may emerge near 2.1%, it is unlikely to reverse the trend."

Friday's U.S. jobs data should offer a cleaner picture on the state of the labor market after the last few months were clouded by delays and incomplete data collection as a result of the longest federal government shutdown in history.

Fed policymakers ⁠are balancing a weakening labor market against concerns ‌about still-elevated inflation.

Five- and two-year JGB yields each rose 2.5 bps on Friday, to 1.555% and 1.145%, respectively.

The 20-year yield, however, ‌edged down ⁠1 bp to 3.06%.

Thirty- and 40-year bonds had not traded as of 0517 ⁠GMT.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)