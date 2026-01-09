PHOTO
JERUSALEM: Hapoalim, one of Israel's top two banks, said on Thursday it raised $2 billion in a private bond sale to international institutional investors in what it called the largest foreign bond issue by an Israeli bank.
The sale was held with an aim to continue diversifying funding sources.
Demand, Hapoalim said, reached $7 billion from institutional investors in the United States, Europe, the UK and other countries, while it accepted $2 billion.
"The strong demand for our issuance is further evidence of the bank's ... high level of trust it enjoys in global financial markets," said CEO Yadin Antebi. "This fundraising will enable the bank to continue driving its significant growth trajectory in the coming years."
Citi, JP Morgan, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, and Goldman Sachs were joint lead managers on the offering.
Helped by high interest rates, Hapoalim posted net profit of 7.7 billion shekels ($2.4 billion) over the first three quarters of 2025, versus 7.6 billion shekels in all of 2024.
In the offering, Hapoalim sold two bond series with maturities of 3-1/2 and seven years, carrying annual interest rates of 4.722% and 5.252%, respectively - about 35 basis points above the yield on foreign currency bonds issued by Israel earlier this week.
Israel on Wednesday said it raised $6 billion in five, 10 and 30-year bonds in an international debt offering, taking advantage of a positive market environment and Israel's improved fiscal position since the October 10 ceasefire in Gaza. Spreads were 90 to 125 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.
