NEW YORK: International government bonds issued by Israel, Egypt and Jordan rose on Wednesday after news a ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and Hamas.

Israel's 2043 bond rose more than 1 cent to trade at 82.417 cents while Jordan's 2047 bond jumped 1.9 cents to be bid at 89.76 cents, Tradeweb data showed. Egypt's 2059 bond was also up just over 1 cent, last bid at 75.22 cents.

Israel's shekel strengthened some 0.35% against the dollar while the Egyptian pound was little changed.

The ceasefire deal "reduces geopolitical risk to a degree, though the question now is how long the ceasefire holds for," said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone in London, adding that the news was mostly priced in by markets.

Negotiators reached a deal on Wednesday for a ceasefire in the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters.

Bonds across the region had risen on Tuesday as negotiators met in Qatar.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Karin Strohecker, Kirsten Donovan)



