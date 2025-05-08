The UAE’s Mubadala Investment Co. clocked annualised returns of 10.1% over five years in 2024 and its assets under management (AUM) grew by over 9% year-on-year to 1.2 trillion dirhams ($326.7 billion) as it focused on AI and chips.

Capital deployed grew 33.7% year-over-year to AED 119 billion, making the Abu Dhabi–based sovereign investor the most active in the world.

The company, which is one of the top five sovereign investors in the world, does not disclose annual financial figures such as revenue or net income.

CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak said the investment company’s “portfolio has been constructed to navigate market cycles and scale future-focused sectors—from AI and clean energy to life sciences, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing—all aligned with our national priorities.”

Mubadala’s portfolio mix is 40% in private equity, 23% in public markets, and 17% in infrastructure and real estate, remaining broadly consistent year-over-year.

Its private debt portfolio is now worth $20 billion, “supported by deep, trusted partnerships with institutions including Apollo, Ares, Carlyle, Goldman Sachs, and KKR”.

Group CFO Carlos Obeid said: “We continue to grow and diversify across sectors and geographies, supported by a strong balance sheet, a low cost of debt, and a conservative gearing ratio of 7.8%, which positions us well for future investments.”

In 2024, the investor raised AED 30.5 billion through a range of capital market instruments, including sukuk, bonds, and its first Euro-denominated 6- and 7-year corporate facilities in the EMEA region.

