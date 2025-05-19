Abu Dhabi: Waha Capital generated AED 157.52 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, lower by 44% than AED 281.08 million in Q1-24.

The company generated revenues amounting to AED 329.86 million as of 31 March 2025, down 29% year-on-year (YoY) from AED 464.75 million, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) declined to AED 0.04 in Q1-25 from AED 0.08 a year earlier.

Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, Managing Director of Waha Capital, stated that the group delivered robust growth in Q1-25, posting net profit of AED 81 million and maintaining a healthy return on average equity of 7.80%.

“Waha Investment and its funds continued to attract strong global institutional interest, with third-party assets under management rising to AED 7.20 billion from AED 6 billion a year earlier,” Hussain added.

He concluded: “This growth drove Waha Capital’s total assets under management [AUM] to AED 12.30 billion by the end of Q1-25 – an 11% increase from AED 11.10 billion a year ago - underscoring investor confidence in our track record and approach.”

Last year, the net profits attributable to the shareholders of Waha Capital dropped by 13.40% to AED 381.27 million from AED 440.10 million in 2023.

