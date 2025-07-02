Arab Finance: REACAP Financial Investments (REAC) has approved a capital increase of EGP 47.3 million through the distribution of bonus shares, according to a disclosure to the Egyptian Exchange.

Accordingly, the company's issued and paid-up capital will increase from EGP 591.4 million to EGP 638.7 million.

The decision was made during the company’s extraordinary general assembly (EGM) held on June 30th, 2025.

The increase will be distributed over 9.462 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 5 per share, bringing the total number of shares to 127.745 million.

The capital hike is funded from distributable profits recorded in the previous fiscal year, with shareholders receiving 0.08 bonus shares for each original share held.

Established in 1997, the company in which Naeem Holding owns a stake of 47.61% provides asset management services such as fund, wealth, and portfolio management, as well as direct investments in various sectors.

Smart Village Real Estate Investment Company (SVREICO), a Subsidiary of REACAP Investments Company established in 2007, is a real estate private equity firm that primarily focuses on investing in high-end real estate facilities.