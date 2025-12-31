Arab Finance: The board members of Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company approved the planned budget for 2026, according to a bourse disclosure.

The company targets achieving total revenues of EGP 26.164 billion in 2026, while the net profits after taxes are expected to hit EGP 8.835 billion.

In the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, Abu Qir Fertilizers generated net profits after tax valued at EGP 1.308 billion, up 1.98% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.282 billion.