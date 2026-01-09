Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Thursday, with the EGX30 index up 0.75% to 41,856,76 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, increased by 0.52% to 4,600.94 points.

The EGX35-LV also inched up by 0.09% to 4,602.94 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 0.65% at 12,941.85 points and by 0.55% at 17,218.46 points, respectively.

A total of 1.921 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 5.725 billion over 155,254 transactions, while the market cap amounted to EGP 2.991 trillion.

Egyptian investors controlled 85.51% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders made up 6.02% and 8.46%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 73.62% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 26.37%.

Egyptian and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 163.889 million and EGP 96.349 million, respectively. Meanwhile, foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 260.239 million.