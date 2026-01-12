Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Sunday’s trading session on a positive note, with the EGX30 index up by 2.48% to 42,895.41 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also rose by 2.19% to 4,701.87 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV went up by 1.52% to 4,672.96 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.28% at 12,978.15 points and by 0.90% to 17,373.8 points, respectively.

A total of 1.726 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 5.792 billion over 136,706 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 3.038 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 90.98% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 5.97% and 3.05%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 73.83% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 26.16%.

Arab and foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 36.865 million and EGP 193.818 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 230.684 million.