Arab Finance: The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Juhayna Food Industries approved amendments to Articles 22, 40, and 62 of the company's Articles of Association, as per an emailed press release.

The shareholders have agreed on the proposed regulatory decisions, which will be implemented in accordance with legal procedures.

This highlights Juhayna's commitment to adhering to all governance and transparency practices.

The meeting was attended by members of the general assembly and shareholders. It was monitored by representatives from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI).

On his part, Saif Thabet, the Deputy Chairman and CEO of Juhayna, noted that these amendments aim to develop the company’s regulatory framework to ensure its stability and sustainability. They also align with the EGX-listed firm’s growth and expansion plans

Juhayna elaborated that the changes will protect shareholders' rights and boost the stability of its administrative structure.

Moreover, the company outlined the successes achieved in Egypt, which accelerate its regional expansion strategy.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).