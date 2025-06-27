Muscat – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Wednesday that it recorded revenues amounting to RO105 million in 2024, underscoring its operational efficiency and financial sustainability.

The announcement was made during the Authority’s annual media briefing held in Muscat under the patronage of H.E. Dr Abdullah Nasser al Harrasi, Minister of Information. The event was attended by senior officials, strategic partners, and key stakeholders.

Reviewing its performance over the past year, the CAA reported a 95.95 per cent compliance rate with aviation safety standards, placing Oman fifth globally in the effective implementation of aviation safety oversight. Major achievements included the activation of the southern runway at Muscat International Airport, the approval of the General Civil Aviation Policy, and the signing of nine international air transport agreements.

The Authority also issued new regulations to enhance passenger rights protection and introduced a revised licensing framework for drone registration and air traffic management.

As part of its digital transformation efforts, the CAA revamped 113 electronic services, implemented a document management system, obtained information security certification, and upgraded Oman’s numerical weather prediction systems and wadi flood forecasting models.

In terms of operational expansion, the CAA granted permits to 19 foreign airlines. Cybersecurity and aviation security policies were ratified, while operational manuals were activated for both Duqm and Marmul airports. Additionally, a new air navigation radar was installed in Jalan Bani Bu Ali to strengthen national airspace surveillance.

Aviation performance indicators reflected growth, with a 2 per cent increase in passenger traffic compared to 2023, and over 120,000 flights recorded. Air cargo volumes surpassed 150,000 tonnes, while more than 540,300 aircraft transited Omani airspace – a 14 per cent rise year-on-year.

The national meteorological monitoring network grew to include 80 stations across the country. Meanwhile, 520 consumer complaints were addressed and resolved efficiently.

Internationally, Oman attained a 94.4 per cent compliance score in aviation security under the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Continuous Monitoring Approach. The sultanate ranked fourth among G20 nations and third in the Middle East. Oman also achieved full compliance with aviation facilitation standards under Annex 9 of the Chicago Convention.

Looking to the future, the Authority confirmed that detailed design work is nearing completion for Musandam Airport, with accelerated progress anticipated in early 2025. The tender for construction of the passenger terminal at Sohar Airport is expected to be issued before the end of the year. Meanwhile, a new aircraft hangar at Muscat International Airport is set to be inaugurated later this year, positioning Oman as a regional centre for aircraft maintenance.

The event also marked the launch of an upgraded digital platform for Oman Meteorology, offering real-time weather updates. A commemorative postage stamp was unveiled to celebrate 50 years of Oman’s membership in the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

H.E. Eng. Naif Ali al Abri, Chairman of the CAA, stated that the year’s achievements reflect Oman’s unwavering commitment to aviation safety and its alignment with international best practices. “These results are a testament to our clear strategic vision and the strong collaboration between all partners. The civil aviation sector is a pillar of national development and plays a vital role in enhancing Oman’s global connectivity,” he said.

The commemorative stamp, released in partnership with Oman Post, highlights the sultanate’s enduring contribution to international climate cooperation since becoming a member of the WMO in 1975.

