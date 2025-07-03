The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has posted around 5% growth in assets, underscoring the kingdom’s growing financial reserves.

Total assets as of May 2025 reached approximately SAR 2 trillion ( $532 billion), up from SAR 1.9 trillion a year ago.

Foreign currencies recorded a significant increase, rising to SAR 292.8 billion in May 2025 from SAR 272.2 billion a year earlier.

Miscellaneous assets surged substantially to SAR 273.8 billion from SAR 153.5 billion, while cash in vault grew to SAR 25.5 billion from SAR 22.6 billion over the same period.

However, investment in foreign securities, which represent the largest asset category, dropped to SAR 969.5 billion from SAR 1 trillion.

Gold holdings remained unchanged at SAR 1.6 billion.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com