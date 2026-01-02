Saudi Arabia’s foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows for the third quarter of 2025 surged to SAR24.9 billion, up 34.5% over the previous year when its net inflows hit SAR18.5 billion, reported SPA, citing the the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) data.

This figure also shows a 5.2% rise from the previous quarter, which recorded SAR23.7 billion, according to the FDI Statistics bulletin issued by GASTAT.

This FDI signifies a long-term relationship and a sustained interest of economic entities residing in an economy other than the Saudi economy.

It means that an individual foreign investor or a group of foreign investors owns 10% or more of the voting power of shareholders’ rights, said the SPA report.

According to GASTAT, the FDI inflows reached approximately SAR27.7 billion in Q3, thus posting a 4.4% increase from the same period in 2024, when they were approximately SAR26.5 billion. It also represented a 3.3% increase from the previous quarter, which recorded SAR26.8 billion.

Additionally, the results showed that FDI outflows amounted to approximately SAR2.7 billion in Q3 2025, a 65.7% decrease from SAR8 billion in Q3 2024. It also declined by 11.4% from the previous quarter, to SAR3.1 billion.

