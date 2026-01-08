Radar images Oman Met Office show the continuation of intermittent rainfall on parts of the coasts of the Arabian Sea, with the possibility of it to continue.

The passage of the air wave includes Al Batinah, Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, and Al Sharqiyah governorates.

The weather forecast from Oman Met Office reports that there is a chance of cloud advection and isolated rain over the coastal areas of Oman sea and over Al Hajar Mountains. Chances of late night/early morning low clouds or fog over parts of Al Dakhiliyah and the desert areas of Al Dhahirah and Al Wusta governorates.

"We are only experiencing light rains here because the heavy rains are in Oman Sea. The weather scenario we are e, periencing today on Wednesday, will continue until Saturday, January 11th. On Wednesday and Thursday the wave height will be 1.5 m, but by Friday and Saturday it will be slight," said weather expert at the Oman Meteorology.

On Wednesday morning cloud coverage was spread over the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman and parts of the Arabian Sea coasts as well as parts of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The Met Office also stated that the continued theory rain in the Sea of Oman may extend to the coasts in the coming period. There is also fog formation over parts of Al Wusta Governorate.

Jabal Shams was the coldest place in Oman going down to 0.3 degree Celsius.

The highest temperature was recorded in Salalah with a high of 30 degrees Celsius.

Winds are expected to be northerly to northwesterly light to moderate occasionally fresh over deserts and open areas and West of Musandam governorate while easterly to northeasterly light to moderate over the rest of the governorates.

Sea condition is forecast to be slight to moderate along the west coast of Musandam governorate and parts of Oman sea coasts with maximum wave height of 1.5 meter and slight along rest of the coastal areas with wave height ranging between 0.5 and 1.25 meters.

There could be reduction in the horizontal visibility due to fog formation sites.

