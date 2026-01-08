Muscat: In its seventh session of the third annual convening of the Tenth Term, the Shura Council hosted His Excellency the Minister of Labour. His Excellency highlighted a comprehensive suite of employment initiatives and Omanisation programmes that have yielded high-quality job opportunities and enhanced the stability of the national workforce across sectors.

From 2021 to October 2025, the Ministry facilitated over 200,000 job opportunities for new jobseekers, including:

- 68,033 in the public sector

- 81,114 in the private sector

- 50,925 training opportunities linked to employment

- 161,938 job rotation placements in the private sector

Additionally, 1,380 establishments benefited from the wage support initiative, resulting in the hiring of 4,610 Omani workers. The number of Omani HR and personnel managers in the private sector reached 4,194 by the end of October 2025.

In the public sector, 5,868 replacement opportunities were offered between 2021 and 2025.

A significant milestone was the Job Security System, which supported 27,229 beneficiaries between 2020 and 2024. Of these, 10,387 individuals successfully re-entered the labor market, while over 200,000 job opportunities were announced for those previously employed, reinforcing the Ministry’s commitment to reintegrating displaced workers and enhancing labor market resilience.

